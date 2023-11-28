Knoxville police take felon into custody after shots fired, chase, KPD says

Officers responded to Merchant Drive around 2 a.m. after hearing gunshots around Austin Steakhouse, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers took a convicted felon into custody Tuesday after he fired shots and led the officers on a brief chase, according to officials with KPD.

Officers responded to Merchant Drive around 2 a.m. after hearing gunshots around Austin Steakhouse, officials said. When they got there, a witness told them that a driver of a black pickup truck had fired shots in the parking lot before leaving, KPD said.

Not long after, police said, the officers tracked down the truck, but the driver refused to stop.

“Following a brief pursuit, the truck pulled over at the Inskip Ballfields and the driver was taken into custody without issue,” KPD said., identifying the suspect as Brandon Reece, 40.

Reece reportedly has multiple felony convictions. He was charged with felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest.

