Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is in custody after setting a fire in a church, then telling church staff about it, a police report obtained by WVLT News says. This, after another report says she set fire to a box on a home’s porch.

The woman, identified as Tracy Clevenger, 46, reportedly set fire to clothes and cardboard boxes in a storage room at All Souls Church of God on Cecil Avenue on Nov. 11, then let staff, who were outside, know about the fire. According to the report, Clevenger admitted to police days later that she had lit the fire.

“The defendant discovered the fire and alerted staff that was outside,” police said. “The defendant was interviewed by investigators on November 16, 2023, during that interview the defendant admitted to using a lighter to set the clothing on fire.”

While speaking with officers, the report says, Clevenger also admitted to setting a box that was on a Barton Street home’s front porch on fire.

In the report, police also said that Clevenger told church staff via text that she had set the fire. She was charged with arson in a place of worship.

