Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend

The Knoxville WIVK Christmas Parade is scheduled, rain or shine, for 7 p.m., but it’s a good idea to get downtown early for a good spot.
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend(City of Knoxville)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s annual WIVK Christmas parade is returning for its 50th year Friday, promising 122 parade displays that will proceed along Gay Street. The parade will include marching bands, church and community groups, small businesses and more.

The event is scheduled, rain or shine, for 7 p.m., but it’s a good idea to get downtown early for a good spot. It will also follow Knoxville’s new parade route, which has groups staging across the river and marching across the Gay Street Bridge, merging with more participants on side streets like Hill and Main.

Several roads will also close for the parade.

The following roads will close to traffic at 4:30 p.m.:

  • Council Place
  • S. Gay Street between Council Place and Main Street
  • Hill Ave between Hall of Fame Drive and Walnut Street
  • Magnolia Avenue between N. Gay Street and S. Central Street

These roads will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m.:

  • S. Gay Street between Main Street and Cumberland Avenue
  • Main Street between Walnut Street and Gay Street

And these roads will close to traffic at 6:15 p.m.:

  • Gay Street between Cumberland Avenue and W. Fifth Avenue
  • Cumberland Avenue between Market Street and Gay Street
  • W. Church Avenue between Market Street and Gay Street
  • Union Avenue between Walnut Street and Gay Street
  • Market Street between Clinch Avenue and Union Avenue
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend(City of Knoxville)

Downtown Knoxville parking garages will offer free parking after 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 10 men charged after 2-day undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg
48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Hard freeze tonight, little warmer Wednesday with sunshine
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says