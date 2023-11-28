Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
The Knoxville WIVK Christmas Parade is scheduled, rain or shine, for 7 p.m., but it’s a good idea to get downtown early for a good spot.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s annual WIVK Christmas parade is returning for its 50th year Friday, promising 122 parade displays that will proceed along Gay Street. The parade will include marching bands, church and community groups, small businesses and more.
The event is scheduled, rain or shine, for 7 p.m., but it’s a good idea to get downtown early for a good spot. It will also follow Knoxville’s new parade route, which has groups staging across the river and marching across the Gay Street Bridge, merging with more participants on side streets like Hill and Main.
Several roads will also close for the parade.
The following roads will close to traffic at 4:30 p.m.:
- Council Place
- S. Gay Street between Council Place and Main Street
- Hill Ave between Hall of Fame Drive and Walnut Street
- Magnolia Avenue between N. Gay Street and S. Central Street
These roads will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m.:
- S. Gay Street between Main Street and Cumberland Avenue
- Main Street between Walnut Street and Gay Street
And these roads will close to traffic at 6:15 p.m.:
- Gay Street between Cumberland Avenue and W. Fifth Avenue
- Cumberland Avenue between Market Street and Gay Street
- W. Church Avenue between Market Street and Gay Street
- Union Avenue between Walnut Street and Gay Street
- Market Street between Clinch Avenue and Union Avenue
Downtown Knoxville parking garages will offer free parking after 6 p.m.
