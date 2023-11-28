Oliver Springs High School unveils new gymnasium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oliver Springs Bobcats ushered in a new era on Monday, holding a ceremony to unveil the school’s brand-new gymnasium.

Both the boys and girls basketball teams passed the torch in a way, walking from the old gym to the new gym before tonight’s game against Oakdale.

“It really just hit me hard because this is my senior year,” said Chloe Lackey. “it just turned out so great!”

The bittersweet emotions were shared by Head Coach Michelle Christopher.

“I’m sad that a lot of memories are going,” said Christopher. “I told my kids, and we’ve really been concentrating on this. We’re here for a new era.”

For the boys team, the new building provides extra motivation to an already determined group.

“We’re always motivated to win no matter what. We’re a winning team. But I’m really feeling it now with this gym,” said Senior Hayden Wright. “We’re going to continue to do a good job here for years to come.”

Both the Oliver Springs boys and girls won on Monday. The girls defeated Oakdale 49-48 in triple overtime, while the boys defeated the Eagles 66-59.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.