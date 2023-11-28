Missing 86-year-old man found after TBI issued Silver Alert

The man went missing Tuesday evening but has since been found
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man(Avery Jordan | Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After issuing a Silver Alert early Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found missing 86-year-old man Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr.

Fitzgerald was missing out of Roane County and was last seen on Nov. 28 in Kingston and may be in the Oak Ridge area. TBI reports that Fitzgerald was found safely in the Maryville area.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 10 men charged after 2-day undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg
48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Hard freeze tonight, little warmer Wednesday with sunshine
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead