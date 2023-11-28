Missing 86-year-old man found after TBI issued Silver Alert
The man went missing Tuesday evening but has since been found
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After issuing a Silver Alert early Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found missing 86-year-old man Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr.
Fitzgerald was missing out of Roane County and was last seen on Nov. 28 in Kingston and may be in the Oak Ridge area. TBI reports that Fitzgerald was found safely in the Maryville area.
