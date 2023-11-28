Missing 86-year-old man found after TBI issued Silver Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After issuing a Silver Alert early Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found missing 86-year-old man Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr.

Fitzgerald was missing out of Roane County and was last seen on Nov. 28 in Kingston and may be in the Oak Ridge area. TBI reports that Fitzgerald was found safely in the Maryville area.

We’re always grateful for a quick resolution!!



Curtis Fitzgerald has been located in Maryville, and is safe. pic.twitter.com/CsI6FzYVmx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 28, 2023

