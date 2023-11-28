Tennessee men’s basketball hits the road for another ranked match-up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big week of basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team who will participate in the first-ever SEC/ACC Challenge. The men’s team prepares for No. 17 UNC following two tough losses in the Maui Invitational to now top-ranked Purdue and fifth-ranked Kansas.

Last week, Tennessee went 1-2 at the loaded Allstate Maui Invitational field that featured, at the time, six teams in the Coaches Poll top 25, including five in the top 10, three in the top five, and each of the top two.

The Volunteers opened play with a 73-56 triumph over Syracuse before dropping a narrow 61-57 decision to then-second-ranked Purdue. The Vols then fell in a hard-fought 69-60 result to then-top-ranked Kansas. The contests came across back-to-back-to-back days in Honolulu.

It won’t get any easier for the Vols as they’ll enter hostile territory on Wednesday, making the trip to Chapel Hill to face 17th-ranked North Carolina.

History is not on Tennessee’s side in this one as the Vols are 2-10 all-time against the Tar Heels and have never won in Durham.

The team hopes their time in Honolulu has prepared them for another tough match-up.

“We just learn how we play as a team,” said guard Dalton Knecht. “It was really good competition out there. So just watch film, practice, listen to the coaches, they’re going to get us ready and that much better.”

Coach Rick Barnes said during Monday’s press conference that when he reviewed the film from their game against Kansas, it came down to effort. A lack of effort and hustle can be attributed to the gauntlet of a schedule they had.

However, he said a loss may end up being more valuable in the long run as compared to a win.

“We might’ve gotten the wrong message had we won the last game by not putting in the kind of effort that I think is going to take to win a championship. So we’ve got to make sure we can never take that for granted. But we still need our young guys to make quick jumps, but we also need our older guys to continue to get better too,” said Barnes.

The Vols and Tar Heels tipoff Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

