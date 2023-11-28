Tennessee men’s basketball hits the road for another ranked match-up

Vols prepare for their first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a big week of basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team who will participate in the first-ever SEC/ACC Challenge. The men’s team prepares for No. 17 UNC following two tough losses in the Maui Invitational to now top-ranked Purdue and fifth-ranked Kansas.

Last week, Tennessee went 1-2 at the loaded Allstate Maui Invitational field that featured, at the time, six teams in the Coaches Poll top 25, including five in the top 10, three in the top five, and each of the top two.

The Volunteers opened play with a 73-56 triumph over Syracuse before dropping a narrow 61-57 decision to then-second-ranked Purdue. The Vols then fell in a hard-fought 69-60 result to then-top-ranked Kansas. The contests came across back-to-back-to-back days in Honolulu.

It won’t get any easier for the Vols as they’ll enter hostile territory on Wednesday, making the trip to Chapel Hill to face 17th-ranked North Carolina.

History is not on Tennessee’s side in this one as the Vols are 2-10 all-time against the Tar Heels and have never won in Durham.

The team hopes their time in Honolulu has prepared them for another tough match-up.

“We just learn how we play as a team,” said guard Dalton Knecht. “It was really good competition out there. So just watch film, practice, listen to the coaches, they’re going to get us ready and that much better.”

Coach Rick Barnes said during Monday’s press conference that when he reviewed the film from their game against Kansas, it came down to effort. A lack of effort and hustle can be attributed to the gauntlet of a schedule they had.

However, he said a loss may end up being more valuable in the long run as compared to a win.

“We might’ve gotten the wrong message had we won the last game by not putting in the kind of effort that I think is going to take to win a championship. So we’ve got to make sure we can never take that for granted. But we still need our young guys to make quick jumps, but we also need our older guys to continue to get better too,” said Barnes.

The Vols and Tar Heels tipoff Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III
Vols, Joe Milton look forward to upcoming bowl matchup
Tennessee Volleyball
Tennessee Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Vandervilt...
Offensive pair honored after Vols’ win over Vanderbilt
Kellie Harper begins fifth season as head coach of the Lady Vols
“We’re just too nice!” | Lady Vols focus in on physicality ahead of Oklahoma