‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 14 Tennessee state lawmakers have requested immediate action into the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center after claims it breaks state law.

The state law in question involves how long juvenile centers can keep inmates in seclusion. The law states they can’t keep inmates secluded for more than 6 hours over a 24-hour period of time.

“This looks horrible for Tennessee,” Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville said. “It is a disservice to all Tennesseeans, but certainly to the kids that are lost, in trouble and need direction.”

Rep. Johnson is one of the 14 lawmakers asking for the audit from the state. She said DCS needs to do a better job at looking into these centers and holding them accountable.

“We should be doing better. We can do things to ensure that these kids are more successful when they get out if that is our goal. If you are just housing them and want to send them further down the road of being a criminal, do what they’re doing right now,” Rep. Johnson said.

The claims come after a ProPublica report outlined how the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center is breaking the law and keeping children and teens in seclusion for too long. The chairman of the facility, John Valliant, said he doesn’t believe the facility is breaking any laws.

“I haven’t seen anything that’s been done that is inappropriate. I think this is the first instance of anybody questioning anything,” Valliant said.

In some cases to protect everyone, Valliant said he’d do some different things around the facility.

“If they ask me, I’d say lock them up until they get straight or send them or send them to another facility as quickly as possible. We’ve got to protect the well-being of everyone here,” Valliant said.

The Department of Children’s Services is looking into the facility and released a statement last Wednesday saying: “Last week, Commissioner Quin and DCS leaders began taking steps to immediately address the concerns outlined in the report about the Bean Center. The matter is being treated with urgency and is a priority to the Department.”

Richard L. Bean has run the facility since 1972. He was out of town when we originally asked for an interview.

