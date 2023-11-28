‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center

Department of Children’s Services looking into claims the juvenile center breaks state law
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 14 Tennessee state lawmakers have requested immediate action into the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center after claims it breaks state law.

The state law in question involves how long juvenile centers can keep inmates in seclusion. The law states they can’t keep inmates secluded for more than 6 hours over a 24-hour period of time.

“This looks horrible for Tennessee,” Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville said. “It is a disservice to all Tennesseeans, but certainly to the kids that are lost, in trouble and need direction.”

Rep. Johnson is one of the 14 lawmakers asking for the audit from the state. She said DCS needs to do a better job at looking into these centers and holding them accountable.

“We should be doing better. We can do things to ensure that these kids are more successful when they get out if that is our goal. If you are just housing them and want to send them further down the road of being a criminal, do what they’re doing right now,” Rep. Johnson said.

The claims come after a ProPublica report outlined how the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center is breaking the law and keeping children and teens in seclusion for too long. The chairman of the facility, John Valliant, said he doesn’t believe the facility is breaking any laws.

“I haven’t seen anything that’s been done that is inappropriate. I think this is the first instance of anybody questioning anything,” Valliant said.

In some cases to protect everyone, Valliant said he’d do some different things around the facility.

“If they ask me, I’d say lock them up until they get straight or send them or send them to another facility as quickly as possible. We’ve got to protect the well-being of everyone here,” Valliant said.

The Department of Children’s Services is looking into the facility and released a statement last Wednesday saying: “Last week, Commissioner Quin and DCS leaders began taking steps to immediately address the concerns outlined in the report about the Bean Center. The matter is being treated with urgency and is a priority to the Department.”

Richard L. Bean has run the facility since 1972. He was out of town when we originally asked for an interview.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say

Latest News

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter modernized the office of the first lady, Dr. Lori Amber...
‘She should be looked at as an exemplar’ | UT professor and author reflect on life of Rosalynn Carter
Ben tracks the coldest weather of the season plus some needed rain
Cooler afternoon Tuesday as sunshine returns
How to recognize and respond to a seizure
Epilepsy Awareness Month: How to recognize and respond to a seizure
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter modernized the office of the first lady, Dr. Lori Amber...
‘She should be looked at as an exemplar’ | UT professor and author reflect on life of Rosalynn Carter