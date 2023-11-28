Vols, Joe Milton look forward to upcoming bowl matchup

By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football finished the regular season with a win over rival Vanderbilt to improve to 8-4 on the year.

Now, the Vols wait to see where and who they’ll play in their bowl game.

The Vols started the contest against Vandy off with a bang when Joe Milton went deep to Ramel Keyton for a 56-yard touchdown competition. The third-longest pass play of the season.

The remaining five touchdowns that Tennessee scored also came from seniors as Milton rushed for a pair and completed two more to tight ends McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren.

Milton passed for 383 yards and four passing touchdowns, both new career highs for the 6th year.

Head Coach Josh Heupel emphasized after the game what made his quarterback so efficient.

“Smart, decision making, accurate with the football, guys out on the perimeter doing a great job, you know offensive line doing a great job with protection. So you put that all together and a couple of opportunities in the red zone running the football. He’s got a really special night,” said Heupel.

Milton added that it was important he and his teammates ended the regular season at home with a bang.

“I feel like every other game we had here we, you know, could’ve played harder. But this one especially, you know, you want to end the season right, correctly. Especially at home in-state rivalry you just got to be able to go and you got to be able to give your all to Tennessee. That’s what we did tonight,” said Milton.

Milton and the Vols have one more game on the slate, a bowl game. Who and where the team will play will be revealed next week following the conference championship games this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

