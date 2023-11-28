With hard freeze incoming, here are ways to save on your heating bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hard freeze is expected overnight into Tuesday morning, meaning many people will be cranking up their heat for the first time this fall.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports the average U.S. household will spend $102 dollars on their energy bill this November, if they use natural gas. The average bill for a household using electricity is $187 dollars.

The U.S. Department of Energy says sealing air leaks around windows and doors can save you up to 10% on energy, and weather-stripping is rather inexpensive.

As for your thermostat, Hiller technician Jason Huber says 70-72 degrees is a comfortable temperature that won’t keep your system running constantly.

When you are asleep or out of the house, turning the thermostat back can save as much 10% a year on your heating and cooling bills, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“I mean 70-72 for heat is normally good enough,” Huber said. “I do know that we have customers that like it at 74-75 degrees, I mean your bills are going to be higher keeping the house warm.”

The U.S. Department of Energy also recommends taking advantage of the sun, by opening curtains during the day to allow sunlight to heat the home, and closing curtains at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

This time of year is especially busy for Hiller, as people turn on their heat for the first time and recognize their system doesn’t work. Huber says routine maintenance can prevent expensive fixes in the long-run.

“A lot of people are just starting up their furnaces or their heat pumps, and they’re switching over to heat and they don’t work. A lot of times it’s because of maintenance,” Huber said. “It feels good [to help], I mean it’s like going to a birthday party with a gift.”

You can read more fall and winter energy-saving tips by clicking here.

