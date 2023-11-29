Alcoa High School plays in final game of football season for 11th straight time

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A win on November 25th over Giles County secured Alcoa a spot in the state championship. A moment that’s all but expected for the Tornadoes as they’ve won nine straight in 11 consecutive appearances.

The Tornadoes enter the title game with one or fewer losses on the year for the sixth straight time.

“This just doesn’t happen all of the time. It happens a lot here,” said head coach Brian Nix.

Senior Middle Linebacker Brayden Cornett reflected on his time as a Tornado, “It’s been one heck of a ride, I can say that.”

“We hope that all of the habits that we’ve instilled since the first of July come in now,” said Nix.

After a 12-1 season, Alcoa is returning to the championship game, an achievement that isn’t lost on the team.

“Pure joy. We’re going to the state championship once again,” said Cornett.

The past six months of training come down to Friday when Alcoa takes the field for the title game with a chance to win their ninth straight title. Waiting on the other side is the same team they’ve defeated the last two times in East Nashville.

“You’ve got to understand that you’re not going to win this game until the fourth quarter. Last year was a 19-point win and it sure didn’t feel like that. That was the tightest 19-point win, I was as exhausted as I’ve ever been after a 19-point win,” said Nix.

Quarterback Eli Graf added, “We know we’re going to see some adversity in the state championship game. We saw it last year. It was a close game at halftime. We’re definitely ready for any challenges that come our way.”

The Tornadoes look to break the state record for most consecutive state titles on Friday morning, which they set last season when they won number eight.

“I mean we come out here every day with the same mentality. If you don’t come out here with the right mentality during practice, you’re not going to go out to the game with the right mentality,” said Cornett.

Graf continued, “Some of my best friends on the football team are seniors. So I want to go out there and give it my all for the seniors and give them a good thing to end on.”

It’s a reality coach Nix hopes the team doesn’t take for granted.

“That’s why we talk about what you do on that Wednesday the 15th will determine how you play in this game. And hopefully, that allows them to play with some freedom, you earned the right to relax and compete.”

Alcoa and East Nashville collide for the third straight season Friday at 11:00 a.m. from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

