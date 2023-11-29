Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campfires are officially allowed again in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the park service announced Wednesday. The announcement lifts a ban that was put into place almost two weeks ago due to high fire risk.

Now, park officials said that, while the risk of fire is still high, recent rain and cooler temperatures mean campers and other guests can light fires again.

“Keep campfires small to decrease the chance embers will spread. Always attend and fully extinguish campfires. An extinguished campfire is completely out when it is cool to the touch,” the park service said.

No wildfires are currently burning in the park.

