Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says

Now, park officials are saying that, while the risk of fire is still high, recent rain and cooler temperatures mean campers and other guests can light fires again.
Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says
Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campfires are officially allowed again in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the park service announced Wednesday. The announcement lifts a ban that was put into place almost two weeks ago due to high fire risk.

Now, park officials said that, while the risk of fire is still high, recent rain and cooler temperatures mean campers and other guests can light fires again.

“Keep campfires small to decrease the chance embers will spread. Always attend and fully extinguish campfires. An extinguished campfire is completely out when it is cool to the touch,” the park service said.

No wildfires are currently burning in the park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say

Latest News

The power outage began, AEC said, when a switch that feeds power to the Dandridge and Piedmont...
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Paige WX
Warming up ahead of rain arriving late week
Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright
Vols fans get engaged at Georgia - Tennessee game
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Power mostly restored in Jefferson County