Frigid start, then winds bring warmer temperatures to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have a frigid start to Wednesday, winds increase again to pump warmer air back into East Tennessee. We have a warmer trend ahead, that also comes with on and off rain showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s an extremely cold morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper teens and low 20s in the Valley. It’s clear and calm, so no wind chill but a lot more frost.

It’s a sunny day, with a southwesterly wind increasing late morning through the afternoon to 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. This can make you feel cooler at times, but it’s actually moving warmer air up from the southwest. We’re topping out around 52 degrees, which is just shy of average for Knoxville.

Tonight starts out mostly clear and becomes partly cloudy, with a low of 30 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll top out around 60 degrees Thursday, with scattered clouds in the morning and a mostly sunny midday to afternoon. We’ll still have a southwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 15 mph.

Clouds increase again Thursday evening, with rain moving in early Friday. We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in rain for the first few hours of the day, then it’s cloudy with spotty showers the rest of Friday. We’ll still be around 59 degrees, and only cool to around 52 degrees Friday night.

Showers are now looking spotty to scattered for Saturday afternoon to evening, with a high of 62 degrees. We’ll have scattered showers into early Sunday, but looking at spottier coverage by the afternoon, as of now.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll see spottier showers next week as colder air moves back in. This will create some mountaintop snow showers.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

