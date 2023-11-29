‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice’: WWII soldier returns home nearly 80 years after his death

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A World War II soldier was finally returned home nearly 80 years after his death in Europe.

On Wednesday, a service was held in Pulaski County for Henry Wade. The Army infantryman was from Russell County and died at 24, but his remains were not positively identified until recently.

Wade Abbott said his mother and other relatives begged the Army for decades to find answers.

“This was her last request. To find out what the Army could tell us about Henry, and she is buried right over there,” Abbott said.

His remains were identified using DNA, and during the service, his youngest nephew received the flag that covered the casket.

“He did his duty. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. We are very proud of him,” Abbott added.

Wednesday also marked Henry Wade’s 104th birthday.

A rosette will be placed beside Wade’s name on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery. The rosette indicates he was accounted for.

