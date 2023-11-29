How TVA maintains water levels during a drought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve been following drought conditions in East Tennessee for some time, yet we haven’t run out of water for daily use.

That’s because the Tennessee Valley Authority can control how much water is in its reservoirs.

TVA is in charge of powering your home, and making sure there’s enough high-quality water for you to drink.

“Overall, we take care and manage the entire Tennessee River System,” Darrell Guinn said, Senior Manager of the TVA River Forecast Center.

Guinn said that’s a tall task. TVA controls 49 dams spanning seven states, from Mississippi, to Virginia and Kentucky. That becomes harder during drought conditions.

“Starting since early September, we’ve had a month worth of rain fall,” Guinn said.

TVA can monitor water levels, and how much water is going through each of its dams from the River Forecast Center in downtown Knoxville.

Guinn said the drought conditions have changed TVA’s approach. They bring less water through its dams, building up reservoirs.

“We’re making decisions of how much of that water in the reservoirs to release to go downstream to the next reservoirs,” he said.

Despite the drought, Guinn said a normal water level is in its waterways.

He also said not releasing water through hydro electric dams directly impacts how much power TVA can generate.

He said being conservative now, allows more power to be available in extreme winter conditions.

“Right now, we’re being conservative so that if those situations were to come upon us, then we have that ability to support the power system,” Guinn said.

He said TVA has been operating at about 60% of its normal hydro generation, meaning there will be some extra power for those extreme winter conditions.

Guinn said TVA is winterizing reservoirs, bringing levels down right now, which is normal for this time of year.

