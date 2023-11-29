Knoxville City Council votes against resolution supporting Palestine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the request of Councilwoman Amelia Parker, the Knoxville City Council was tasked with deciding if they wanted to show public support for Palestine in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Parker said the proposal wasn’t about choosing sides, while the resolution on the agenda read that the city council would be “Calling on the U.S. Federal Government to urge an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine and to express the Council of the City of Knoxville’s support and solidarity with the people of Palestine facing genocidal levels of violence at the hands of the state of Israel.”

Hundreds of people on both sides of this proposal voiced their opinions for and against in a packed room at the city-county building as those on the city council took public input for more than half an hour.

After hearing from the public, the city council quickly voted against the resolution stating that the actions of the state of Israel against Palestinians equated to a war crime.

Some in attendance who supported the solidarity with Palestine believed the resolution would have sent a positive message.

“We are one small part of signaling that the United States as a whole supports peace and ceasefire,” said Julie Elfin, who argued in favor of the resolution.

The proposal also called for a cease-fire in the war and asked the US government to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and help free any people being held captive.

While the city council voted against the resolution, some wondered why city leaders in Knoxville were getting involved in a war thousands of miles away.

“I feel that it shouldn’t be a thing brought to our city there’s it’s so complicated and does not belong to this area,” said Revital Gamzi who was against the resolution.

There are no plans as of now for any further requests or resolutions involving the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

