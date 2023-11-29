Knoxville police searching for armed robbery suspect
Knoxville police announced they were looking for a person who robbed a market at gunpoint.
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for an armed robbery suspect.
The person robbed the Inskip Market at gunpoint around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
“Following the robbery, the unknown subject ran from the scene toward Central Avenue Pike,” officials said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact 865-215-7165.
