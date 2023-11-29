Morristown police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Alondra Rodriguez, who is Hispanic, 5-foot-4-inches tall and 150 pounds, was last seen by her family on Nov. 26 on Michaels Street, Cole said, around 7 or 8 p.m.
Alondra Rodriguez
Alondra Rodriguez(Morristown Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl, Public Information Officer Natalie Cole told WVLT News Wednesday.

Alondra Rodriguez, who is Hispanic, 5-foot-4-inches tall and 150 pounds, was last seen by her family on Nov. 26 on Michaels Street, Cole said, around 7 or 8 p.m. She was last seen in black pajama pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Those who have information should call 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center
Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say

Latest News

The power outage began, AEC said, when a switch that feeds power to the Dandridge and Piedmont...
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Warming up ahead of rain arriving late week
Warming up ahead of rain arriving late week
Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says
Campfires allowed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but fire danger still high, park says
Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright
Vols fans get engaged at Georgia - Tennessee game