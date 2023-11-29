Morristown police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl, Public Information Officer Natalie Cole told WVLT News Wednesday.

Alondra Rodriguez, who is Hispanic, 5-foot-4-inches tall and 150 pounds, was last seen by her family on Nov. 26 on Michaels Street, Cole said, around 7 or 8 p.m. She was last seen in black pajama pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Those who have information should call 423-585-2701.

