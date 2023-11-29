Several Christmas Events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, November 30th:

Head over to Tex Turner Arena for Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service Christmas Festival. Enjoy a selection of homemade arts, crafts, jewelry and gifts! The event begins Thursday at 10 a.m. with food available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. There will be a campus Christmas lighting at 6 p.m. outside of the area with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. All proceeds will benefit the women of service including scholarships and food pantries at the college.

Friday, December 1st:

Santa is coming early to collect your gift ideas! Zoo Knoxville will host Santa this Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no additional cost to meet him, just make sure to bring your own camera and of course your Christmas list!

The 48th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade is going on in downtown Gatlinburg to ring in the Christmas spirit. Lighted floats, marching bands, giant balloons and of course Santa will be there! The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Baskins Creek Bypass. Make sure to get there early as streets will begin to close starting at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the entire parade on MyVLT with WVLT’s Harry Sullivan and Whitney Turner with Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger.

You can also head over to the Karns Christmas Parade on Saturday that starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday, December 2nd:

Join a family-fun tradition in Knoxville with the Christmas in the cave at Cherokee Caverns. Stroll along the cave path with thousands of twinkling lights. Santa will be there to take pictures, but also the Grinch who may try and snatch that Christmas spirit. Vendors and booths are available to find the perfect Christmas gift as well as food in the Grotto. Parking is free, but there will be a $15 admission for anyone 4 and up. Pictures with Santa and the Grinch will be a separate cost. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, December 3rd:

Ijams 10th annual Christmas Marketplace is happening on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful selection of crafty delights, including jewelry, glass, pottery, apparel, local food trucks, hot drinks and so much more! The event will happen just outside of the visitor center with the gift shop remaining open. The event will help support more than 100 local artists.

