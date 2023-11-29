Targeted shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says

A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Nov. 29, 2023
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies responded to a shooting on Old Maynardville Pike Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

They found one man had life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

“The incident appears to be an isolated/targeted incident and is being investigated by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit,” officials said.

Detectives were working to get a suspect description.

This is a developing story.

