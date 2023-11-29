Targeted shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies responded to a shooting on Old Maynardville Pike Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
They found one man had life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, according to officials.
“The incident appears to be an isolated/targeted incident and is being investigated by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit,” officials said.
Detectives were working to get a suspect description.
This is a developing story.
