Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 3,000 customers in Jefferson County are without power Wednesday morning, according to Appalachian Electric Cooperative (AEC).

The power outage began, AEC said, when a switch that feeds power to the Dandridge and Piedmont substations failed. Crews have been working since around 7 a.m. to get power restored, AEC said.

“We are aware of current outages and are working to get power restored as quickly as possible,” AEC said.

In a later update, AEC representatives added that they are having issues with their phone system.

