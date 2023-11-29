Vols end regular season ranked No. 21 in latest CFP rankings

Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating Vanderbilt 48-24 to end the regular season the Volunteers fell completely out of the AP Poll, but still managed to stay within the top 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Vols finish out the regular season ranked No. 21 in the country in the latest CFP poll.

Tennessee finishes the regular season in third place in the SEC East division, touting an 8-4 record overall and a 4-4 record in SEC play. The Vols have appeared in 11 consecutive CFP rankings dating back to 2022 and are now awaiting their bowl opponent and destination, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Josh Heupel becomes just the third head football coach to lead Tennessee to bowl berths in each of his first three seasons at the helm. The only other head coaches to do so were Phillip Fulmer and Bill Battle.

To see the entire CFP rankings, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III
‘Give your all to Tennessee’ | Quarterback Joe Milton reflects on final home game of his career
Andrew Harrison
The Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team has its new coach
After going 0-6 under Clarke, the team managed a 6-3 record under Harrison as he acted as...
The Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team has its new coach
Oliver Springs warms up after the unveiling of the school's new gymnasium.
Oliver Springs High School unveils new gymnasium