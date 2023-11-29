Vols end regular season ranked No. 21 in latest CFP rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating Vanderbilt 48-24 to end the regular season the Volunteers fell completely out of the AP Poll, but still managed to stay within the top 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Vols finish out the regular season ranked No. 21 in the country in the latest CFP poll.

Tennessee finishes the regular season in third place in the SEC East division, touting an 8-4 record overall and a 4-4 record in SEC play. The Vols have appeared in 11 consecutive CFP rankings dating back to 2022 and are now awaiting their bowl opponent and destination, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Josh Heupel becomes just the third head football coach to lead Tennessee to bowl berths in each of his first three seasons at the helm. The only other head coaches to do so were Phillip Fulmer and Bill Battle.

