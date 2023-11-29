Vols fans get engaged at Georgia - Tennessee game

Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright entered Neyland Stadium together, but they left a pair.
Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright
Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright(Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee might not have walked away from the game against Georgia with a win, but that wasn’t the case for two Vols fans who got engaged while Tennessee took on the bulldogs.

Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright entered Neyland Stadium together, but they left a pair. “So this past Tennessee game is one to remember for sure! So excited to say I’m gonna marry this man!” Dockery said after the fact.

As of now, the couple is looking for a venue, planning an outside wedding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say

Latest News

The power outage began, AEC said, when a switch that feeds power to the Dandridge and Piedmont...
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Power mostly restored in Jefferson County
Paige WX
Frigid start, then winds bring warmer temperatures to East Tennessee
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
East Tennessee legislators, education leaders on Gov. Lee’s proposed private school voucher...
East Tennessee legislators, education leaders on Gov. Lee’s proposed private school voucher program