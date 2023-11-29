Vols fans get engaged at Georgia - Tennessee game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee might not have walked away from the game against Georgia with a win, but that wasn’t the case for two Vols fans who got engaged while Tennessee took on the bulldogs.

Brittney Dockery and Brad Wright entered Neyland Stadium together, but they left a pair. “So this past Tennessee game is one to remember for sure! So excited to say I’m gonna marry this man!” Dockery said after the fact.

As of now, the couple is looking for a venue, planning an outside wedding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.