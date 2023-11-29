Warming up ahead of rain arriving late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After some cold days, we are tracking a warm up with clouds and showers to end the week. It looks like scattered showers linger into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds start to move back in overnight. Temperatures are cold, but not as cold as past mornings with a low near 30 degrees.

Temperatures warm up to 60 by Thursday afternoon! We’ll see a few clouds in the morning to more sunshine by the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 15 mph from the southwest, which will help us warm up.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds move back in Thursday evening ahead of rain moving in Friday. We’ll see a 60% coverage of rain on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. It looks like most of the rain could fall in the morning to early afternoon.

It looks like we’ll deal with scattered showers on and off throughout the day Saturday with a high of 62 degrees. A few showers are possible on Sunday, but we are trending drier compared to Saturday. Highs are still in the lower 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty showers linger next week with highs dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We could see a little bit of some stray mountain snow showers by the middle of the week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

