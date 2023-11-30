10 Vols dig first half hole and fall at #17 N. Carolina, 100-92

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your final from Chapel Hill, 100-92 North Carolina.

Last UT opponent to hit the century mark, Kentucky at Rupp Arena in the 21-22 season. Before that, you guessed it, North Carolina back in 2006.

The Tar Heels scored 21 points off 12 Tennessee turnovers. They also hit 12 three’s, but the big difference was at the free throw line where the Tar Heels scored 32 points.

In the end, that first half was too much for the Vols to overcome.

It was absolutely the worst half of defense I've ever seen a Rick Barnes coached Tennessee team play in the first half and the coach agrees @wvlt @WVLTSports pic.twitter.com/IiJndIUetN — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 30, 2023

Tennessee went 16-of-30 (53.3 percent) from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 at the line through 20 minutes, but logged just a 1-of-12 (8.3 percent) mark on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, North Carolina, shot 19-of-33 (57.6 percent) overall, an unblemished 16-of-16 from the stripe and a 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels twice upped their advantage as high as 24 in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Volunteers used an 11-2 run—including nine points from Knecht—to cut it to 15, 78-63, with 12:25 to go.

Tennessee continued to chip away and closed within seven, 84-77, on a 3-pointer by fifth-year guard Josiah-Jordan James with 7:27 to play, a shot that capped a 14-3 burst. In all, Tennessee scored 25 of 32 points in a span of under eight minutes.

James totaled a season-best 20 points on a stellar 8-of-11 clip, as well as blocked two shots. His total gave the Volunteers multiple 20-point scorers for the first time since the 2021-22 season opener.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 37 points—the co-most ever by a non-conference visitor at the Dean E. Smith Center and the top total by any player against the Tar Heels since December 2016—to help the Volunteers slice a 24-point deficit all the way down to six, but Tennessee (4-3) got no closer, though, in its third consecutive top-20 showdown.

The Vols return home to host George Mason Tuesday night at 6:30 p..m.

