‘Do the Write Thing’ giving youth a voice to stop violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A national campaign to end violence is coming to Knoxville. Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen launched “Do the Write Thing,” a writing challenge that calls on middle school students to use their voice to express how their lives have been impacted by violence and what can be done to reduce it.

“Clearly the youth in our community have to deal with violence,” said Allen. “More violence than they should. We have youth shootings. We have youth gang activity and that is something that we hope that we can decrease through this program.”

Students will write essays in the form or stories, poems, songs or any other written form that explore three key questions:

How does violence affect your daily life?

What are some of the causes of youth violence in your community?

What can you as an individual do to reduce youth violence in your community?

Community leaders and volunteers will judge and score the essays and the two students who score the highest will represent Knox County in an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for “Do the Write Thing’s” national recognition week. Those students will have their essays published and submitted into the Library of Congress.

According to Allen, the essays will be used to help Knoxville leaders combat youth violence.

“We hope by reading these, listening to these and letting the students have input that we will be able as community leaders to see some trends, to see things that really would make a difference to these kids, and then implement some of those ideas,” said Allen. “I think it would be really cool if we were able to come up with some concrete things that would make these students feel safer.”

Several community partners are helping promote the program. United Way of Greater Knoxville is one of those partners.

“We are grateful that the district attorney’s office reached out to us and we’re excited to participate and get families involved in using their voice in a new and creative way,” said Community Schools Regional Supervisor for United Way, Susan Martin.

She said getting children’s perspective will help lawmakers understand how to address the problem.

“Even as adults we don’t know it all, and so it helps to hear from all of our stakeholders of every age what they’re experiencing, what would be helpful and to attend to what they say so that we build more community and belongingness,” said Martin.

The submission period begins on Jan. 30, and Allen said they need more volunteers to help judge essays.

