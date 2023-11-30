Enjoy today’s warm-up ahead of on and off rain tomorrow through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is our “pick of the week” with a warmer afternoon. Now, the next several days comes with mild temperatures, but also clouds and on and off rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving around this morning, acting like a patchy blanket. This gives us uneven cooling, with Knoxville around 30 degrees but some in the 20s still and isolated spots a little warmer. So, at least it’s not as cold as the past couple of mornings!

We’re warming up today to above average, with a high of 60 degrees. It’s mostly sunny most of the day, with a few more clouds inching in again this afternoon to evening. It’s breezy at times, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered rain coming with the first batch early morning. We’ll only drop to around 41 degrees early, and even warm a few degrees by sunrise.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re on track for a 60% coverage of our area in rain at times Friday morning to midday, then scattered showers taper off to spotty for the afternoon to evening. We’ll top out around 60 degrees.

Temperatures are in the low 60s in the afternoons, and the mornings are warm in the low 50s, but that’s because of clouds and on and off rain. We’ll have scattered rain at times throughout the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty showers linger next week as the cooler air slides in and drops temperatures back to the 50s and on to the 40s. While showers are limited next week, the cooler air can create spotty mountain snow at times.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

