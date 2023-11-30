Former Knoxville mayor challenging Tennessee primary voting law

Former Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe has joined a lawsuit challenging a new law about how Tennesseans vote in primary elections.
Victor Ashe
Victor Ashe(TN.gov)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Tennessee primary voting law is causing a stir among some prominent Tennesseans and groups, including former Knoxville mayor and prominent Republican Victor Ashe.

The law the suit takes issue with is Tennessee Code Annotated Sections 2-7-115(b) and (c). The law requires voters to declare a party affiliation before voting in primaries, also requiring that voters are “bona fide” members of the party whose primary they want to vote in.

Another section of the law requires that polling places post signs telling voters that it is against the law to vote outside of a declared party.

Ashe, along with Democrat Phil Lawson and the League of Women Voters of Tennessee have filed a lawsuit in Nashville challenging the law, saying it can threaten voters with felonies based on poorly-defined standards. They claim the law is unconstitutional because Tennessee law does not define what it means to be a “bona fide,” declared member of a political party.

Tennessee currently has partially open primaries. That means that voters declare which party’s primary they want to vote in at the polls, not before. The suit claims that the law will make it difficult for Tennesseans to decide whether their vote could land them a conviction.

For example, someone who usually votes Democrat may want to vote in a Republican primary if they live in a mostly Republican-voting area. Under Tennessee law, they would be able to decide at the polls to vote in the Republican primary. The suit is claiming that signage warning voters about cross-party voting could confuse people at the polls, stopping this from happening, even though it is legal.

“These provisions will deter a potentially enormous number of voters from exercising their fundamental right to vote,” the suit says.

Ashe has served as Mayor of Knoxville, a state representative and state senator and ambassador to Poland. Lawson is a real estate developer who established the affordable housing nonprofit Legacy Housing Foundation; he says in the suit that he primarily votes Democrat, but has supported Republican candidates in the past, questioning whether this makes him a “bona fide” Democrat.

