Lady Vols see 16-point lead disappear in loss to Notre Dame

Tennessee falls to 1-3 against ranked opponents
Tennessee guard Tess Darby (21) drives on Notre Dame guard Emma Risch (2) guard during an NCAA...
Tennessee guard Tess Darby (21) drives on Notre Dame guard Emma Risch (2) guard during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite holding a 12-point lead at the half, and leading by as many as 16 on Wednesday, Tennessee’s struggles against ranked opponents continued against no. 18 Notre Dame, falling 74-69 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee was led offensively by Guard Jasmine Powell’s 14 points. The Senior also pulled down a team-high 7 rebounds.

The Lady Vols were outrebounded 40-33 and allowed 15 offensive boards.

Tennessee falls to 1-3 against ranked opponents this season, with its only win coming against now unranked Oklahoma.

No. 16 Ohio State comes to Knoxville on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

