Lady Vols see 16-point lead disappear in loss to Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite holding a 12-point lead at the half, and leading by as many as 16 on Wednesday, Tennessee’s struggles against ranked opponents continued against no. 18 Notre Dame, falling 74-69 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee was led offensively by Guard Jasmine Powell’s 14 points. The Senior also pulled down a team-high 7 rebounds.

The Lady Vols were outrebounded 40-33 and allowed 15 offensive boards.

Tennessee falls to 1-3 against ranked opponents this season, with its only win coming against now unranked Oklahoma.

No. 16 Ohio State comes to Knoxville on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.