Lady Vols squander 16 point lead, fall to Fighting Irish 74-69

Early in the third quarter with a 16-point lead, it looked like Tennessee would cruise to victory in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

However, a collapse led to the No. 20 Lady Vols (4-3) falling to No. 18 Notre Dame (6-1) while being outscored by 17 in the second half.

For Tennessee, its matchup in the event against the top-20 team was the third straight game against a ranked opponent. In the Fort Meyers Tip-Off, the Lady Vols fell to No. 19 Indiana and took down No. 22 Oklahoma.

The second-half collapse came on 34.6% shooting from the field in the pair of frames. The first half featured 45.2% shooting from the Lady Vols.

On the other side, the Fighting Irish finished on fire with 58.3% shooting from the field in the second half. In the first half, they shot just 27.8% from the field. Notre Dame never made a 3-pointer in the game.

Tennessee was led by Jasmine Powell in the game. She finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Fellow guard Destinee Wells was right behind her with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists. Both players earned the start to begin the game.

However, the script was flipped in the third quarter. Notre Dame surged to a 15-3 run late in the frame to cut the lead to just two. Powell managed an and-one before the buzzer to extend the lead to five but the damage was done.

The Fighting Irish shot an incredible 73.3% from the field in the quarter to catapult themselves back into the game.

The fourth quarter featured both teams trading blows. However, an 8-1 run to finish the game by Notre Dame was the deciding factor. The Lady Vols led for 36:11 of the 40 minutes before losing.

Tennessee scored just eight second half points in the paint. That would ultimately help decide this match-up of ACC and SEC teams.

Up next, Tennessee will play in its fourth straight game against a ranked opponent hosting #16 Ohio St. on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

