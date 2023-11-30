Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mysterious disease affecting dogs across the country has moved into Tennessee, according to a Kingsport veterinarian at Cherry Point Animal Hospital. The illness, which affects the respiratory system, has proven to be deadly to canines and can spread easily.

“Anytime you get dogs together and share an airspace, you’re going to have respiratory disease,” said Dr. Lisa Chassy, the Medical Director with Young-Williams Animal Center. “We are constantly on alert for it at the shelter and there are things that seem to be responding as normally to our treatment protocols.”

When humans cough or sneeze, they can cover their mouths, but dogs do not have that same luxury.

“It can be pretty contagious from one dog to another, so if a dog is coughing or sneezing, it’s going to share its germs very freely with all the other dogs it comes in contact with,” said Chassy.

This virus is believed to be a strand of a sickness that is commonly referred to as ‘kennel cough’ but has proven to be much more serious for dogs that deal with it.

“What we’re seeing with the novel disease is animals that tend to be sicker and may just not be responding as quickly to the medicines we’ve been giving,” Chassy said. “Maybe just taking longer to get better. Some have actually been hospitalized with pneumonia and need oxygen therapy.”

When it comes to a highly contagious sickness such as this mysterious illness, it’s important to remember to keep dogs distanced, especially if they are showing symptoms.

“Dog parks, groomers, the pet store, the hardware store, that sort of thing. That’s why it’s so important if your dog does show any signs of coughing or sneezing not to bring them to those social situations,” Chassy said.

