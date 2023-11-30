On and off rain chances return Friday and stay through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are milder over the next few days, but that comes with clouds and rain. Scattered showers return Friday and stick around on and off through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds start to increase overnight with spotty to scattered showers arriving by the morning. Temperatures will drop to near 41 degrees early Friday morning but warm to around 44 degrees by the time you are stepping out the door.

Scattered showers move in Friday morning and last to mid-day at around a 60% coverage. Those showers become spotty by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be near 60 degrees. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg or the WIVK Christmas Parade in Knoxville on Friday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs are in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday. It looks like Saturday could be rainy at times with spotty showers to start the day but become more scattered by the afternoon to evening hours. Sunday starts out with some scattered showers and becomes spotty by the afternoon to evening hours.

Temperatures drop into the mid-50s early next week with stray to spotty showers lingering throughout the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, by mid-week highs drop back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Spotty showers and mountain snow showers are possible by Wednesday.

