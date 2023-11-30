Pastor speaks after Knoxville woman admits she set fire in church, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is in custody after setting a fire in a church, then telling church staff about it, a police report obtained by WVLT News says. This, after another report said she set fire to a box on a home’s porch.

The woman, identified as Tracy Clevenger, 46, set fire to clothes and cardboard boxes in a storage room at Soul Harvest Church of God on Cecil Avenue on Nov. 11, then let staff, who were outside, know about the fire. According to the report, Clevenger admitted to police days later that she had lit the fire.

According to pastor Tony Vick, Clevenger had been a longtime member of the church and was shocked and “felt betrayed” after learning who it was.

“The defendant discovered the fire and alerted staff that was outside,” police said. “The defendant was interviewed by investigators on November 16, 2023, during that interview the defendant admitted to using a lighter to set the clothing on fire.”

Vick said the damages only equated to a couple hundred dollars thanks to the quick response from law enforcement.

The pastor went on to add that he spoke on the phone with Clevenger briefly and said she confessed to lighting the fire.

“She told me that the devil made her do it and the devil doesn’t make you do anything. The devil gives you the thought, God gives you the way out and an escape and you chose and she acted on that,” said Vick.

While speaking with officers, the report says, Clevenger also admitted to setting a box that was on a Barton Street home’s front porch on fire.

In the report, police also said that Clevenger told church staff via text that she had set the fire. She was charged with arson in a place of worship.

