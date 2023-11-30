Player driven Tennessee team ready for NCAA Tournament run

#8 UT Volleyball set to host Tourney action for the first time since 2011
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The road to Tampa begins in Knoxville this weekend, as the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Vols host Coastal Carolina, High Point and Western Kentucky at Food City Center for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Competing as the No. 3 seed in the Stanford quarter of the bracket, Tennessee opens with the 23-7 High Point, the champions of the Big South, for a 6:30 p.m. ET first serve on Friday at Food City Center.

This is the third consecutive trip to the dance for UT and the fourth under head coach Eve Rackham Watt (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). The Orange & White head into the tournament 24-4 overall and 15-3 in SEC play. The Lady Vols finished second in the league, the conference with a tournament-best eight bids.

In Tennessee’s previous appearances under Rackham Watt, it advanced to the second round of the tournament after first-round wins over Colorado State (2018) and North Carolina (2021). Last year, the Lady Vols fell short in a five-set battle to Purdue in the first round.

The Lady Vols will also play host to No. 6 seed Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina, who also face off Friday at 4:30 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+. The winners of each match compete for a spot in the regional rounds on Saturday at 6 p.m.

