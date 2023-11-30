Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.(Toyota)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model in the United States that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0L gas engine to a 2.4L diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Targeted deadly shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says
Knoxville police announced they were looking for a person who robbed a market at gunpoint.
Knoxville police searching for armed robbery suspect
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Power mostly restored in Jefferson County
Tracy Clevenger, 46
Pastor speaks after Knoxville woman admits she set fire in church, police say

Latest News

FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is...
Will an earlier Oscars broadcast attract more viewers? ABC plans to try the 7 p.m. slot in 2024
Victor Ashe
Former Knoxville mayor challenging Tennessee primary voting law
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general launches probe examining decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom