TVA releases nuclear emergency preparedness plan for Watts Bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are making sure you’re prepared if an emergency arises.

“I tell everybody that if you’re gonna come to work here, you’re making a promise to our neighbors that we’re going to take care of you if something were to go wrong here,” said Mike White, Emergency Preparedness Manager at TVA’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in East Tennessee.

Watts Bar is sending out nuclear emergency calendars to everyone who lives within a 10-mile radius of the plant. The first few pages of the calendar include a nuclear emergency evacuation plan and information on where to go to get accurate and timely information.

“Sending out the calendars is a way that we have of making sure that they understand what they need to do if something happens here,” White said.

Officials said a nuclear emergency is unlikely, but Watts Bar keeps its operators ready to react with an on-campus training facility. The training center’s control room can replicate emergency situations for practice. Leon Neat, Senior Operations Training Manager at Watts Bar, said employees must complete continued training.

“We maintain licenses, kinda like your drivers’ licenses that allows you to drive a vehicle on the street. You gotta get that renewed every couple years,” Neat said.

White said the plan isn’t to cause panic, but just a precaution to be prepared.

“As far as if there’s any emergency, I think everyone should feel comfortable that we’re capable of responding and able to respond to an emergency,” White said.

