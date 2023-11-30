TVA releases nuclear emergency preparedness plan for Watts Bar

TVA is mailing out nuclear emergency calendars to everyone who lives within 10 miles of the plant.
TVA is mailing out nuclear emergency calendars to everyone who lives within 10 miles of the...
TVA is mailing out nuclear emergency calendars to everyone who lives within 10 miles of the plant.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are making sure you’re prepared if an emergency arises.

“I tell everybody that if you’re gonna come to work here, you’re making a promise to our neighbors that we’re going to take care of you if something were to go wrong here,” said Mike White, Emergency Preparedness Manager at TVA’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in East Tennessee.

Watts Bar is sending out nuclear emergency calendars to everyone who lives within a 10-mile radius of the plant. The first few pages of the calendar include a nuclear emergency evacuation plan and information on where to go to get accurate and timely information.

“Sending out the calendars is a way that we have of making sure that they understand what they need to do if something happens here,” White said.

Officials said a nuclear emergency is unlikely, but Watts Bar keeps its operators ready to react with an on-campus training facility. The training center’s control room can replicate emergency situations for practice. Leon Neat, Senior Operations Training Manager at Watts Bar, said employees must complete continued training.

“We maintain licenses, kinda like your drivers’ licenses that allows you to drive a vehicle on the street. You gotta get that renewed every couple years,” Neat said.

White said the plan isn’t to cause panic, but just a precaution to be prepared.

“As far as if there’s any emergency, I think everyone should feel comfortable that we’re capable of responding and able to respond to an emergency,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Targeted deadly shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says
Knoxville police announced they were looking for a person who robbed a market at gunpoint.
Knoxville police searching for armed robbery suspect
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Power mostly restored in Jefferson County
Tracy Clevenger, 46
Pastor speaks after Knoxville woman admits she set fire in church, police say

Latest News

On and off rain chances return Friday and stay through the weekend
On and off rain chances return Friday and stay through the weekend
Palliative care and hospice care are similar as both focus on the patient’s needs and quality...
Explaining the difference between Palliative and Hospice care
UT Medical Center expanding palliative and hospice care in rural communities
UT Medical Center expanding palliative and hospice care in rural communities
Then Gov.-elect Lamar Alexander worked together with the other side of the aisle to protect...
The chaotic swearing in of a Tenn. governor and how both sides of the aisle came together