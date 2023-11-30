UT Medical Center expanding palliative and hospice care in rural communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November marks National Palliative and Hospice Care Month, two types of treatment that the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Dr. Adam Tyson is passionate about. Now, the hospital is working to expand that care into other communities.

Tyson’s son had cancer as a child, and he told WVLT News that the palliative care - that is, in-home care given while being treated - made all the difference in his son’s fight, a fight he won.

“My son had cancer when he was a toddler,” Tyson said. “We went to St. Jude and had many wonderful physicians, but the palliative care providers made a really significant difference both in his quality of life.”

Tyson is the medical director for palliative care at UTMC. Palliative care can be offered to a patient seeing extended treatment, from cancer to a broken bone. Now, UTMC is sending nurses to rural areas, even as far as the Kentucky state line, to help patients.

Dr. Tyson said the drive into Knoxville can be tough for some patients, so the in-home care can be a blessing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.