$1.3 million recovered for Kentucky taxpayers from insurance giant

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky has collected more than $1.3 million in attorney fees in a case involving the insurance giant, State Farm.

State Farm became the subject of WAVE Troubleshooter Investigations in 2019. The original class action lawsuit was filed by attorney Sam Aguiar on behalf of roughly 300 people.

In 2019, WAVE Troubleshooters exposed how State Farm had forged people’s signatures on insurance waivers and lied about the uninsured and underinsured coverage that would have been available to them.

That class action lawsuit settled for millions in late 2020.

The Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they were pleased to get that payment for their work on behalf of the state for taxpayers.

As part of the original class action lawsuit, provisions were put in place to prevent the company from engaging in similar actions again.

“Glad our office’s hard work was able to generate such a successful result for the people of Kentucky,” Aguiar said. “It was also refreshing to see the Attorney General’s Office negotiated additional provisions like State Farm’s new commitment to multiple-vehicle policies.”

