AI, facial recognition technology causing false arrests across nation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most tools used by law enforcement officials today, such as DNA samples, fingerprints and breathalyzers, were once emerging technologies and created cause for concern. But policies were later created on how officials could use them.

Today, there is a similar call for action on how to use facial recognition technologies.

“You have to prove yourself innocent,” said Alonzo Sawyer, who was wrongfully arrested and accused of assaulting a public transit driver back in March 2022.

Sawyer’s case happened in Maryland, but he is among the Black men across the country who have been jailed after facial recognition technology misidentified them, an issue into which Atlanta News First has been investigating.

State Sen. Harold Jones (D-Augusta) is a former prosecutor who was disturbed by those findings. “It looks as though [police] just looked at the facial recognition and that was it,” he said.

Jones said statewide regulation must determine how and when law enforcement uses the software. “A person can literally be arrested by the laws we do or don’t make,” he said.

However, state legislation could be an uphill battle, and only a few U.S. cities have regulation. Currently, facial recognition companies only provide suggested guidelines for police, advising officials to use facial recognition matches as tips or leads.

“We can’t rely on a private sector company because they’re actually performing a public service,” Jones said. “Police need corroborating evidence, so this should just be one tool.”

Jones said the matches from facial recognition should not be the means for a decision in a criminal case, because an algorithm can deliver false positives.

Thaddeus Johnson, an assistant professor in criminology and criminal justice at Georgia State University, has conducted research showing facial recognition technology is more likely to be incorrect when people of color are concerned.

That reality is especially disturbing to state Rep. Terry Cummings (D-Mableton). “The possibility of abuse and people being arrested unnecessarily, especially in the Black community, is just too great,” she said.

Cummings is concerned not only because she’s a former criminal justice professor and attorney for the Federal Bureau of Prisons but also because she’s a twin. “I already get mistaken,” she said.

Mistaken identity is a risk too massive she says, when so much is on the line.

“You literally have somebody’s freedom and life in your hands when you make those mistakes,” Cummings said. “Sometimes those people don’t come home.”

Both lawmakers sit on their respective chambers’ public safety committees. But Cummings wants legislation to first come from the nation’s capital.

In June 2023, a U.S. Senate subcommittee held a hearing on artificial intelligence. “It is imperative that Congress understand the full range of risks and potentials,” Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

Expert witnesses highlighted cases on which Atlanta News First Investigates has reported.

“Georgia resident Randal Reid was held in jail for six days,” Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology, said. “That’s only the tip of the iceberg because right now people don’t know when it’s an AI tool, when its face recognition.”

Facial recognition developers themselves, including engineers in Atlanta, have called for oversight on how officers are trained, what pictures can be used in databases, and under what circumstances.

Recently, Maryland leaders tried to pass policy which would decide how police use the technology, but the measure never made it through the state’s legislative session. In New York, a proposal could regulate the technology in the private sector, such as how retail establishments use it to surveil shoppers. A similar bill has passed in Portland, Oregon.

