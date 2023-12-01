DOJ: Tennessee state law discriminates against people with HIV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Justice announced it’s found that the state of Tennessee, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by enforcing the state’s aggravated prostitution statute against people with HIV.

The DOJ made the announcement on World AIDS Day, Friday, Dec. 1.

The department said Tennessee and the Shelby County DA subject people living with HIV to harsher criminal penalties based on their HIV status; which is a violation of Title II of the ADA.

“Tennessee’s aggravated prostitution law is outdated, has no basis in science, discourages testing and further marginalizes people living with HIV,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “People living with HIV should not be treated as violent sex offenders for the rest of their lives solely because of their HIV status. The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are protected from discrimination.”

The DOJ said that this statute elevates a misdemeanor crime to a felony because the person has HIV.

“A person convicted of aggravated prostitution faces three to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, while a person convicted of a misdemeanor charge based on the same conduct is subject to a sentence of no more than six months and up to a $500 fine,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ adds that while this statute is applied statewide, it’s been enforced the most in Shelby County.

“Aggravated prostitution is also categorized as a ‘violent sexual offense’ mandating registration by those convicted on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, in most cases for life,” the DOJ said.

“The state maintains the registry through the TBI. Individuals placed on the registry due to convictions for aggravated prostitution are restricted in where they may live, work and go in public, and have experienced increased homelessness and unemployment. These individuals also face public disclosure of information about their HIV status, which can lead to harassment and discrimination. The department opened this investigation in response to complaints about enforcement of the statute.”

You can read the DOJ’s letter in its entirety below:

