East Tenn. deputy wins deputy of the year award

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee deputy was given the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Deputy of the Year 2023 award Thursday.

Deputy Devyn Templeton was recognized for his actions of saving a woman and her son from a burning car back in July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cumberland Co. deputy honored for saving a mother and son from burning car

“His quick response and bravery in rescuing a woman and child from a burning vehicle on I-40 exemplify the highest standards of public service,” officials said. “Thank you, Deputy Templeton, for your exceptional service and for positively impacting the lives of those you rescued.”

He was also given the Life Saving Award at a Cumberland County Commission meeting in September, where he was recognized for his bravery and quick action.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.