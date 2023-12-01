Felon gets 14 years for gun possession, district attorney says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - District Attorney Charme Allen announced Friday that convicted felon Donald D. Kirkland, 42, will get 14 years for illegally owning a gun after being pulled over by the Knoxville Police Department.

Kirkland was charged in November of 2021 after a call came in to KPD about a drunk driver at the Weigels on Western Avenue, Allen said. When officers arrived, they tracked the driver down on Western Avenue, prompting a chase.

Once officers were able to stop the car, Allen said, they found that Kirkland was driving and his passenger was overdosing. The Knoxville Fire Department treated the passenger, and KPD officers found a handgun in Kirkland’s pocket.

“Gang members caught with guns can expect to receive long sentences, especially when those gang members have violent criminal histories,” said DA Allen

Kirkland has a prior robbery conviction from 2007 and three drug trafficking convictions, according to Allen. He is also a reported member of the Crips street gang.

