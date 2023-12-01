Future of Bull Run Fossil Plant still up in the air as TVA retires facility

Bull Run was the only single-unit power plant in TVA’s system, and was the largest in the world in terms of steam production when it began operation in 1967.
Future of Bull Run Fossil Plant still up in the air as TVA retires facility
Future of Bull Run Fossil Plant still up in the air as TVA retires facility(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The future of the now-retired Bull Run Fossil Plant is still up in the air, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday afternoon.

Bull Run was the only single-unit power plant in TVA’s system, and was the largest in the world in terms of steam production when it began operation in 1967. Now, the Claxton plant on the north bank of Bull Run Creek has closed its doors for good, but the TVA still isn’t ready to announce what they plan to do with the facility.

TVA is considering options for what to do with Bull Run, possibly using it to store batteries or install a synchronous condenser to support the grid. At this time, however, the TVA has not made a decision. The TVA asked for public input on the plant’s future in December last year.

Previous Coverage: TVA seeks public input on future of Bull Run Fossil Plant

The Bull Run closure is the latest step in the TVA’s initiative to move towards cleaner energy; the group plans to retire its coal fleet by 2035.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Targeted deadly shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says
Knoxville police announced they were looking for a person who robbed a market at gunpoint.
Knoxville police searching for armed robbery suspect
FILE - Trucks and cars drive by a Pilot Travel Center sign displaying fuel prices in Bath, New...
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway says Haslams offered bribes to inflate Pilot truck stops earnings

Latest News

Donald D. Kirkland, 42
Felon gets 14 years for gun possession, district attorney says
Paige WX
On and off rain now through this weekend
Police recover five guns from convicted felons after shots fired in north Knoxville, police say
Police recover five guns from convicted felons after shots fired in north Knoxville, KPD says
Black men across U.S. wrongfully jailed through facial recognition technology.
AI, facial recognition technology causing false arrests across nation