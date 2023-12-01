Future of Bull Run Fossil Plant still up in the air as TVA retires facility

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The future of the now-retired Bull Run Fossil Plant is still up in the air, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday afternoon.

Bull Run was the only single-unit power plant in TVA’s system, and was the largest in the world in terms of steam production when it began operation in 1967. Now, the Claxton plant on the north bank of Bull Run Creek has closed its doors for good, but the TVA still isn’t ready to announce what they plan to do with the facility.

TVA is considering options for what to do with Bull Run, possibly using it to store batteries or install a synchronous condenser to support the grid. At this time, however, the TVA has not made a decision. The TVA asked for public input on the plant’s future in December last year.

Previous Coverage: TVA seeks public input on future of Bull Run Fossil Plant

The Bull Run closure is the latest step in the TVA’s initiative to move towards cleaner energy; the group plans to retire its coal fleet by 2035.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.