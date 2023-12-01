Gov. Lee points to school voucher program success in other states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled his plan to make private school more affordable in Tennessee.

Similar school voucher programs have been done in other states, but there are still a lot of questions with the proposal. The goal is to help students from low-income families and rural areas.

“There are nine states in the country right now that have universal school choice,” Lee said in a visit to Knoxville this week. “Some have been in place for some years, and the results are very good there.”

The plan calls for $7,000 for 20,000 students for the 2024-2025 school year. But, most private high schools in Knox County cost well over $10,000 annually.

Data by The Heritage Foundation shows private school tuition increased more in states that don’t implement the program. But Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D - Shelby County) said kids in those private schools don’t perform as well as students in public schools and that there have been other issues.

“We’ve seen situations of rife fraud where parents and families are potentially abusing these dollars,” Akbari said.

In the program’s first year, half of the money would be reserved for families below 300% of the federal poverty level or equivalent to a family of four earning less than $40,000 a year as a household. It’ll be open to everyone in the second year. Lee said low-income students will be prioritized regardless.

“Make it available to those who need it most and then ultimately make it available to all Tennessee families,” the governor said.

Other Democrats think it will only help middle class families who don’t want to pay the price of tuition.

“Vouchers are a scam,” Sen. London Lamar (D - Shelby County) said. “They steal public tax dollars from our neighborhood schools and give them to wealthy families to create a coupon system for their private school education.”

Parents can’t apply for this program yet since it’s still a proposal. State lawmakers will have to approve the plan first, so there may be some changes.

