Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Targeted deadly shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says
Knoxville police announced they were looking for a person who robbed a market at gunpoint.
Knoxville police searching for armed robbery suspect
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road
Thousands in Jefferson County see power outage
Power mostly restored in Jefferson County

Latest News

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
Cumberland County deputy Devyn Templeton was given the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Deputy...
East Tenn. deputy wins deputy of the year award
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge