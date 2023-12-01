Knox County gang member convicted in burglary

A Knox County gang member was convicted of aggravated burglary and vandalism.(DA's Office)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A known gang member was found guilty after items totaling thousands of dollars were stolen, according to officials with District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Burchfield Drive in April of 2020.

A neighbor saw 38-year-old Kevin Ray Newman taking items from the home and followed him into Anderson County where the neighbor called the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Newman was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.

“Because of the quick thinking of a concerned citizen, this repeat offender was caught in the act,” said Allen.

Newman had 19 prior felony convictions from multiple counties including Cheatham, Davidson and Robertson for aggravated burglary and theft.

He was identified as a member of the Vice Lords criminal gang.

Newman could face up to 21 years in prison with his sentencing set for Jan. 11.

