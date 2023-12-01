Knoxville man arrested during sex offender violation investigation, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after violating the Sex Offender Registry requirements, according to officials with the Rocky Top Police Department.

Richard Brian Moore was arrested Thursday after he was found living in the Rocky Top community, in violation of the registry.

“The Rocky Top Police Department is dedicated to protecting our community and will diligently investigate any such violations,” officials said.

Moore was being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.