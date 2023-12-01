LIVE THREAD: E. Nashville cuts Alcoa lead to 14-7 with 4 yard TD run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s game day in Chattanooga as the mighty Alcoa Tornadoes try for an amazing ninth straight Blue Cross Bowl Championship. Coach Nix and company will face East Nashville Magnet School. The Tornadoes are going for their third straight win over these same Eagles in the Class-3A title game.

Alcoa scored 45 points in both games defeating East Nashville 45-14 in 2021 and 45-26 last year. It’s an unprecedented streak by the young men from Blount County and one nobody in the program wants to see end anytime soon.

Alcoa set to go for an unprecedented 9th straight #BlueCrossBowl championship and QB Eli Graf and this group of Tornadoes don't want to be the ones to snap the streak! @WVLTSports @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @PaigeDauerTV @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/hUMRJJ7Dir — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 1, 2023

This is also the 11th straight appearance in the finals for the Tornadoes. A victory Friday at UTC’s Finley Stadium would be their 10th in the last 11 tries. Again, just an amazing mark for program which has no idea what the word complacency means.

The Alcoa community will be watching closely as the Tornadoes and eagles kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in Chattanooga.

1ST QUARTER

Alcoa strikes first in this Class-3A state title game. After being forced to punt on their first offensive possession, the Tornadoes went on defense and and applied pressure on the Eagles immediately and on 3rd and 12, quarterback Martez Lamb was forced out of the pocket, threw it up for grabs and was intercepted by freshman Micah Jones, who returns it 43 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good giving Alcoa an early 7-0 lead in Chattanooga.

Alcoa picks off another East Nashville pass, as Demauri Dubose returns the pick down to the East Nash 35. That’s two Alcoa freshman DBs with INTs today.

The interception would lead to Alcoa’s first offensive TD of the day as on 3rd and goal from the 4 yard line on a TD pass from Eli Graf to Mr. Football finalist Brandon Winton. PAT extends lead to 14-0 with 3:38 to go in the 1st quarter.

East Nashville responds with a nice 80 yard drive in 5plays, most of the damage on the ground capped off by a 4 yard TD run cutting the Alcoa lead to 14-7 with 2:28 remaining in the 1st quarter.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.