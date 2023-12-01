Much-needed rain continues through the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says this weekend is gloomy and rainy at times.
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On-and-off showers continue throughout the weekend. We’ll get breaks at times, but keep the rain gear handy! Saturday looks pretty rainy with a break by Sunday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds stick around tonight with stray to spotty showers. Temperatures don’t move a lot overnight. We’ll start out near 52 degrees Saturday morning with scattered showers.

Saturday features on and off showers throughout most of the day. We’re looking at a 60% coverage of the area. For some of you, it could rain most of the day. Showers become more scattered to spotty by the later afternoon to evening hours. If you are heading out to a local Christmas parade, have the rain gear handy! Highs will be near 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts with scattered showers but we look to dry out by the afternoon hours. We could see some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon helping us warm up to 63 degrees.

Highs are in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Some showers linger along the mountaintops on Monday which could turn to some stray mountain snow showers. Tuesday is dry with a mixture of sun and clouds.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, by mid-week highs drop back into the upper 40s with the chance for a few stray mountaintop snow showers. Mornings drop back into the lower 30s with more sunshine to end the week.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

