On and off rain now through this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are moving through at times today and this weekend, with mild temperatures for now. Cooler air slides in next week, and creates some spotty mountain snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of rain are moving through this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain at times through midday, then it’s scattered to a 60% coverage early afternoon and tapering off to spotty late afternoon to evening. We’re slowly warming to around 60 degrees. Winds are picking up, with gusts of 35 mph or greater in the higher elevations throughout the day, and in the Wind Advisory in the Smoky Mountains gusts are 45 to 65 miles per hour. The Valley sees southwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times in the afternoon.

Tonight is cloudy with spotty to scattered showers at times. We’ll only drop to around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon temperatures are around 60 degrees Saturday and low 60s Sunday, after the rain tapers back off. We’ll go up to more on and off rain Saturday late morning through afternoon, with scattered rain and times Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Then we’ll have clouds and spotty showers left Sunday afternoon. Gusts pick up again Sunday to around 30 mph at times.

We’ll start next week in the upper 50s, but the days are cooling back down. We’ll see spotty rain showers Monday changing to even more isolated snow showers in the mountains.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, by mid-week highs drop back into the upper 40s, with a couple of mountaintop snow showers at times. We’ll get back to mornings in the 30s next week too.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

