Police recover five guns from convicted felons after shots fired in north Knoxville, KPD says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers took two convicted felons into custody after confiscating five guns from them around 2 a.m. on Friday, according to KPD.

The officers responded to north Knoxville after getting a report of shots being fired on Forestdale Avenue around midnight, KPD said. Officers said that people driving a grey car had fired shots into the air; officers were able to track down the car around 2 a.m.

Once officers spoke to the driver, KPD said, he told them that one of the two passengers in the car, identified as 21-year-old Alexander Foye and 36-year-old Buddy Blair, had held a gun to his head.

KPD confiscated five guns from the car, including three AR-style pistols and two semi-automatic pistols, KPD said. The two men were charged with felon in possession of a weapon, and Foye was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

